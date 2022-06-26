CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two streets in Champaign will be reduced to one lane each this week as crews to install fiberoptic infrastructure.

This work will take place near the intersection of Mattis Avenue and Windsor Road starting Monday. Northbound Mattis will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Windsor and Harbor Point Drive and westbound Windsor will be reduced to one lane between Mattis and Carlisle Drive. These closures will end on Friday.

The City of Champaign encourages drivers to be cautious when traveling through these and other work zones.