CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on one Champaign street will be reduced to one lane this week as crews install fiberoptic utilities.

The lane closure will take place on Curtis Road between Wynstone and Cherry Hills Drives. The closure will begin on Tuesday and is expected to reopen on Friday, weather permitting.

The City of Champaign encourages drivers to be cautious when driving through this area.