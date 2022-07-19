DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of a road in Danville are closed as of Tuesday in order to allow for emergency repairs to a storm sewer.

The closure is located on South Bowman Avenue at South Street. The City of Danville said the closure takes effect immediately and will last until repairs are complete.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route to get to their destination. If they must drive or walk through the construction area, drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution and pay attention to changes in area signage.