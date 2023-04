CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 are open again after they were shut down Monday morning due to a crash near Champaign.

State Police officials said the crash happened near the interchange with Interstate 57. It involved four vehicles, but no injuries were reported on the scene.

Traffic was directed off the highway onto southbound I-57 for a time, but I-74 reopened just before 11 a.m.