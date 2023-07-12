EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Both directions of Interstate 70 are currently shut down in Effingham due to a crash, State Police reported.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the exit to U.S. Route 45. Two semi-trucks are said to have crashed and then caught on fire, with one going over the concrete barrier and into the opposite lanes.

Officials said people were hurt in the crash, but the extent on their injuries is not known at this time. A reroute is in place to allow traffic to bypass the crash site.

This is a developing story.