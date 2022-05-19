SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of streets in Springfield will be closed this weekend due to several events happening in the downtown area.

The Old Capitol Art Fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Old State Capitol Building. The following road closures around the Old Capitol will begin on Friday:

Washington Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets at noon

Fifth Street between Jefferson and Adams Streets at 2 p.m.

The intersection of Washington and Fourth Streets at 2 p.m.

All of those closures will end at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Underground parking beneath the Old capitol will be open during the art fair.

Springfield Pridefest will also be happening on Saturday with a parade route starting at Fifth and Allen Streets, proceeding to Capitol Avenue and ending at a stage on Capitol. This route will require the following closures:

Capitol Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Streets

Fifth Avenue between Jackson and Monroe Streets

Those closures begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and end at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The parade itself will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Old Capitol Farmer’s Market will start its 2022 season on Saturday, requiring the following roads to close at 5:30 a.m. the day of:

Adams Street between the Third Street railroad tracks to Fifth Street

Fourth Street between Monroe and Washington Streets

Those closures will end at 1:30 p.m. the same day. Adams Street will also close on Wednesday for the Famer’s market, but Fourth Street will not. The Old Capitol Farmer’s Market will take place every Wednesday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.