HEYWORTH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur woman was killed last week in a car crash that happened near Heyworth in McLean County, Illinois State Police announced on Monday.

Officials said the crash happened on Friday just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersections of U.S. Routes 51 and 136. They determined that an SUV stopped in the roadway was rear-ended by a sedan that was driving directly behind it and could not stop in time.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Quiana Boateng, 44 of Decatur.

The driver of the sedan, 19-year-old Andrew Benbow of Aurora, refused medical attention. He was issued tickets for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash as well as driving an uninsured vehicle.