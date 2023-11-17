DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is making sure that holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober with an enforcement campaign that starts Friday.

The department is joining the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies in the state to enforce traffic laws under the “Click It or Ticket” and “Drove Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns. The goal of this high-visibility effort, officials said, is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“Thanksgiving means more vehicles on the road – and an increased risk of crashes,” said Decatur Police Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “No matter how long or short your drive, remember to buckle up and make sure children are in a safe seat. By buckling up and making a plan for a sober ride home, you help everyone have a safe and happy holiday.”

The enforcement effort will run for 10 days starting Friday. Decatur Police offered the following tips to drivers if celebrating Thanksgiving with alcohol or other impairing substances:

Plan for a sober ride home before going out

Call a taxi or ride-share service, take mass transit or ask a family member for a ride to get home safely

People can call 911 to report drunk drivers

Make sure everyone wears a seatbelt

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.