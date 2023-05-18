DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department will be stepping up its seatbelt enforcement efforts starting this weekend in an effort to protect drivers and their passengers during the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day.

Police officials said the department will be conducting this extra effort from May 19-30 under the IDOT campaign “Click It or Ticket.” Officers will be specifically looking for drivers and passengers who are traveling unrestrained by their seatbelts.

“Seatbelts have proven to be lifesaving in the event of a crash,” Decatur Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said. “Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.”

People are advised to buckle up every time they get into a car, no matter how long or short their drive is. Officials said that while Illinois currently has a 93% seatbelt use compliance rate, unbelted drivers and passengers still account for more than half of vehicle crash fatalities.

Wearing a seatbelt, officials added, reduces the risk of deadly injury by 45% and saves thousands of lives every year.