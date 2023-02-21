DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Danville will be completely closed to traffic later this week for construction purposes.

The city announced on Tuesday that Lafayette Street will be closed west of Gilbert Street starting Thursday. The purpose for this closure, the city said, is to install sanitary and water service lines.

Line installations are expected to last two days – Thursday and Friday – with Lafayette reopening by 4 p.m. on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of travel to get to their destinations.

People wanting more information can contact Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer, by calling 217-431-2259.