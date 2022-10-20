DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will need to adjust their travel routes over the next few days as Norfolk Southern closes several railroad crossings throughout the city.

These crossings have been closed intermittently over the last month; Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said one such closure was to lay temporary rails ahead of the replacement of permanent rails. However, the permanent replacement is now underway.

Starting Thursday, the crossings located on Vorhees and Pries Streets, along with the crossing on Bowman Avenue, are completely closed for this replacement. Another six crossings will also be closing over the next few days:

Martin Street

Williams Street

Van Buren Street

Main Street Route 136

South Street

Third Street

Drivers are encouraged to use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route of travel; detour signage will be in place during the closures. Each closure is expected to last two days.

Childers can be contacted at 217-431-2259 for more information or questions.