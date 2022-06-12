DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department will be starting an enforcement campaign this week ahead of the 4th of July to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The campaign will run from Thursday through July 5 to encompass the three weekends leading up to and following the 4th of July, which Danville Police said is one of the deadliest times of the year on Illinois roads.

“We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday,” said Danville Police Deputy Chief Terry McCord “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

Danville Police offered the following tips to ensure people remain safe behind the wheel:

People should designate a sober driver and give them their car keys before going out.

People who are drunk or impaired by alcohol, marijuana or other drugs should call a taxi or family member or take mass transit when available to get home safely.

People who see a drunk driver can pull over to the side of the road, call 911 and provide a description of the vehicle and driver.

Everyone in a car should wear a seatbelt, the best defense against an impaired driver.

The Danville Police Department will be joined by other cities’ police departments, county sheriff’s offices and the Illinois State Police in this enforcement campaign, which will be happening statewide.