DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday.

The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop sign at that part of the intersection, but drivers on Denmark and Logan will see a pair of new pavement stop bars.

The Denmark Road construction project involves the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks at the intersection. Drivers are encouraged to pay special attention and proceed with caution to the new three-stop intersection.