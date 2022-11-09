DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Danville will be closing Wednesday and Thursday evenings to allow the Danville Fire Department to conduct training exercises.

Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters said the training will take place at Coffman’s Tow Yard on Section Street. Because multiple firefighting vehicles will be present, Section Street will be closing to all traffic during the exercises.

The closure will last from 6 to 9 p.m. both days between Fairchild and Williams Streets. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel to their destinations.

The exercises are dependent on the weather and as a result, the closures are only tentatively scheduled. People can contact Lieutenant Christopher McMahon at 217-431-2350 for more information.