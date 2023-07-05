CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one westbound lane of Curtis Road is closed beginning Wednesday, July 5.

The closure, between Cherry Hills Drive and Duncan Road, is so crews can complete fiber-optic installation. City officials said westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

City officials said they appreciate the cooperation of travelers in the area and encouraged caution when traveling through work zones. The lane is scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 10, weather permitting.