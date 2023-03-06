Update 7:15 p.m.

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials have released further information about a Monday evening crash on U.S. Route 45 near Thomasboro, including the update that one person has died.

Officials said the crash was a pickup truck vs. pedestrian incident. The pedestrian was changing a tire when the truck hit them, and they were later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured in the crash and was also taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive.

Northbound Route 45 remains closed, with traffic being directed onto County Road 2300 North.

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — U.S. Route 45 is currently closed in northern Champaign County due to a traffic crash, Illinois State Police officials said.

The crash happened near the intersection with County Road 2300 North, located south of Thomasboro. Officials said the highway will be shut down until further notice, with northbound traffic being detoured onto 2300 North.

Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching and driving around the scene.

This is a developing story.