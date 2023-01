SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Route 104 is currently shut down south of Springfield due to a crash.

The crash happened just east of Interstate 55 between the highway and Commanche Road. State troopers said both lanes of the highway are shut down by a multiple-vehicle crash and will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. Traffic is being diverted at this time.

The northbound and southbound ramps of I-55 are still open at the Route 104 exit.

This is a developing story.