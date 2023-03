SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound Interstate 72 is currently shut down in Sangamon County due to a crash, Illinois state troopers announced.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes one mile west of the Riverton exit. Because of the crash, westbound traffic is being directed off the highway at the exit leading to Buffalo and Mechanicsburg.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route of travel to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.