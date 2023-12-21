THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — At least one person is hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Thomasboro Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 45 at the intersection with Central Avenue. State Police officials said a pickup truck and SUV were involved and that at least one injury is being reported.

Officials said the scene of the crash was cleaned within 90 minutes of the crash and all lanes are open to traffic. They could not provide any further information about the crash and how serious injuries are.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as WCIA learns more from State Police.