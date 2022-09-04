CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign’s Campustown neighborhood will be closing to through traffic later this week as crews install a crane for roofing operations at 302 East John Street.

Starting Tuesday, John Street will close between Second and Fourth Streets, including the intersection with Third Street. Third Street will also be closing between Daniel and Green Streets. These closures are expected to last through Thursday, Sept. 15.

Access to properties located within the closures will be maintained, with John Street temporarily becoming a two-way road between Second and Fourth. Access to Third Street will be through the intersection with Green Street.

Additional phases of this project will affect traffic as well; those phases and traffic changes will be announced closer to their starting dates.