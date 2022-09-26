MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic bridge in Mahomet is set to temporarily close soon as crews begin repairs.

The covered bridge at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close to traffic on Oct. 3, as crews replace the bridge’s roof. The bridge is planned to be closed for four days before reopening on Oct. 7. The bridge will close again on Oct. 10 before reopening again on Oct. 14.

The bridge will be shut down to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians while crews replace the roof. Portions of the Lake of the Woods bike trail and Trillium Drive will also be closed as a result of the project.