SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads will be closed in Springfield this week as construction or special events take place or continue from last week.

Part of Ninth and Jefferson Streets will be closing Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to allow for work being performed by Ameren. The northbound curb lane on Ninth will be closed 250 feet to the north and south the intersection with Jefferson and the westbound curb lane on Jefferson will be closed for 250 feet past Ninth. Ameren’s work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Saturday’s Lake Springfield Triathlon will also require several roads to be closed that day. The following locations will close and reopen at the listed times and dates:

Lindsey Bridge boat docks and parking area, Center and North Parks and the sailboat launch starting Thursday at 11 p.m. and ending Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Lindsey Bridge Boat Licensing Station will reopen to boat traffic around 10 a.m. on Saturday

Lindsay Bridge from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday

Long Bay Drive and East Lake Drive from 6:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday

West Lake Drive and Shepherd Road from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday

West Lake Drive and DAV from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday

East Lake Drive and Pawnee Road from 7:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday

Pawnee Road and New City Road from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday

New City Road and Cardinal Hill Road from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday

Law enforcement will be stationed at some of these locations to provide alternate routes of drivers. Additional questions about the closure of lake facilities for the triathlon can be made to CWLP Lake Security at 217-757-8600.

Fifth Street is currently closed to through traffic between Broad Place and Iles Avenue and will remain closed until August 1. Access is being maintained to all properties located within the closure, which is to allow for work to be done as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project.

The same project has both Capitol Avenue and Monroe Street closed between Ninth and 11th Streets. Capitol is also closed at Seventh Street due to a lightning strike at Grace Lutheran Church, with traffic detoured away from the area. Elsewhere between Ninth and 11th Streets, South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street are seeing intermittent lane closures while 6th Street is reduced to two lanes between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place.

Hilltop Road is closed in segments between White Timber Road and Alder Wood Drive. Hilltop between Alder Wood and Buckeye Drives is closed to through traffic while Hilltop between Buckeye and White Timber is closed to all traffic. There will also be a mid-week closure from White Timber to Destiny Drive.

Concrete work and patching will also be taking place at the following locations:

2nd Street (between Ash and Laurel Streets

5th Street (between North Grand Avenue and Carpenter Street)

Laurel Street (between MacArthur Boulevard and Lowell Avenue)

Leland Avenue (between Illini Road and Noble Avenue)

Monroe Street (between Walnut and Lewis Streets)

Oak Street between (between 4th Street and the railroad crossing west of 4th)

Edwards Street (between MacArthur and College Street)

Cedar Street (between 4th and 9th Streets)

Fox Bridge Road (between Stanford Avenue and 15th Street)

Pine Street (between 4th and 9th Street)

The city’s sidewalk program and sidewalk repairs will also be taking place at the following locations:

14th Street (between Madison and Reynolds Streets)

19th Street (between North Grand and Cincinnati Avenues)

Bentley Circle

Columbia Avenue (Amos – Mossman)

David Street (between Clear Lake Avenue and Monroe Street)

Douglas Avenue (between Monroe and Washington Streets)

Federal Way (between Madison and Reynolds Streets)

Illinois Street (between Monroe and Washington Streets)

Jackson Street (between Amos and Feldkamp Avenues)

Lewis Street (between Capitol Avenue and Monroe Street)

Martin Luther King Drive (between Clear Lake and Capitol Avenues)

Mason Street (between 14th Street and Federal Way)

Meridian Street (between Reynolds and Mason Streets)

Rutledge Street (between Miller and Calhoun Streets)

200 South Ninth Street

1644 North 20th Street

2739 Clearlake Avenue

113 West Cook Street

3119 Elmhurst Drive

900 East Linton Avenue

1808 Strawberry Lane

2520 South Whittier

Williams Boulevard & MacArthur Boulevard

A curb repair will also be taking place at 527 Williams Street.