URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving through Urbana in the next few weeks may need to make changes to their route of travel if it involves Race Street.

Starting Wednesday morning, the street will be closed intermittently over the following three weeks due to a construction project. The construction will be located between Windsor Road and Florida Avenue.

Access to properties on this stretch of Race will be maintained, but access to driveways may be temporarily restricted; on-street parking will be maintained while a driveway is closed. Construction is expected to be complete on Monday, Nov. 15.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. Questions or concerns can be directed to Chase Hinton by calling 217-384-23-42.