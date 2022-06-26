SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads throughout Springfield will be partially or completely closed this week as construction continues from last week or begins this coming week.

Starting Monday, Monroe Street will be closed between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Access will be maintained to all properties on that block, but vehicles will not be allowed to cross the train tracks.

West Fayette Avenue between Loraine and Columbia Avenues is also closing on Monday in order to allow for repairs to a collapsed sewer main. This closure will end on Tuesday.

Continuing from last week, Hilltop Road will remain closed between Alder Wood and Buckeye Drive. However, the closure will be extended past Buckeye to White Timber Road starting this week.

Intermittent lane restrictions on South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street will continue between 9th and 11th Streets and 5th and 6th Streets will continue operating at three lanes each. The sidewalks and parking lanes near 4th and Washington Streets will remain closed as demolition continues on the parking garage at that intersection.

Oil paving will begin on Groth Street between Ash and South Grand Avenue, Old Rochester Road between South Grand and Wheeler Avenues and on Wheler between Laurel and South Grand. Concrete work is also going to begin on 5th Street between North Grand Avenue and Carpenter Street while concrete work continues from last week on the following streets:

Ash Street (between 10th and 15th Streets)

15th Street (between Laurel and Ash Streets)

Iles Avenue (between Haverford and Chatham Roads)

Monroe Street (between Walnut and Lewis Streets)

Lindsey Road

Street repairs will also be taking place at 2221 South 1st Street and at Haverford Road and Brentwood Drive with parkway repairs continuing from last week at 51 Birch Drive, 2 Brighton Road, 1108 North Osburn Avenue and 1628 Pope Avenue.