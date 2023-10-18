CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A residential street in Champaign is being reduced to a one-lane road this week as part of the city’s 2023 Concrete Street Improvements Project.

City officials said the pavement on Copper Ridge Road will be reconstructed starting Thursday between Mullikin Drive to Copper Road. As part of this construction, the westbound lane of Copper Ridge Road will be closed to traffic.

Copper Ridge Road will temporarily become a one-way street serving eastbound traffic only while construction takes place. Work is expected to be complete by mid-November.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, if possible, but if not, they should drive through the construction zone with caution. They should pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours and avoid parking on the street near the construction area, or parking in areas marked “no parking.”