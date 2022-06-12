SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects that were underway last week in Springfield will continue this week as other projects commence.

As part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, Cook Street will close for 10-minute increments throughout the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to steel placement. Only after the steel is set and secured will traffic be allowed to flow freely.

The only times of day when Cook Street is guaranteed to be open is between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Detour routes and message boards will be posted and drivers are encouraged to use the detour or other routes to avoid the area.

The same Rail Improvements Project is also keeping Capitol Avenue closed between 9th and 11th Streets. That closure began last Monday and will last through December.

Also continuing from last week is a the closure of Hilltop Road remains between Rochester Road and Buckeye Drive. Intermittent lane restrictions on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets also continue from last week, as do lane closures on 5th Street (between Broad Place and Iles Avenue) and on 6th Street (between Wellesley Avenue and Broad).

The parking lanes and sidewalks in the area of 4th and Washington Streets also remain closed this week due to the demolition of the parking garage at that intersection. The closures were supposed to end last Friday, but have been extended another week.

Street repairs also continue from last week at 2221 South First Street, 555 East Cook Street on the 6th Street side, 414 West Miller Street, 2260 Warson Road and at the intersection of Leland & Willemore Avenues.

Concrete work on the following roads also continues from last week:

Ash Street (between 10th and 15th Streets)

15th Street (between Laurel and Ash Streets)

Blackwolf Road (south of Panther Creek Drive)

Dogwood Hills Road

Redhawk Court

Seacroft Road

Southport Lane

Wentworth Drive

Taylor Avenue (between Cornell and Stanford Avenues)

In addition to these roads, concrete work will also take place on Iles Avenue starting this week.

Also starting this week is the painting of pavement markings on South 6th Street Frontage Road around Toronto Road and on Toronto between Interstate 55 and Cottonhill Road. Asphalt patching and paving will also begin on Seacroft, Southport and Wentworth.

Oil paving will also take place on the following roads: