SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Springfield will see lane closures and detours this week as construction either begins or continues from last week.

Asphalt paving will take place on Chatham, Toronto and 6th Street Frontage Roads while concrete work will be performed on the following roads in the listed locations:

15th Street between Laurel and Ash Streets

Ash between 10th and 15th Streets

The parking lot of Bunn Gold Course

Oak Street between 3rd and 4th Streets

Taylor Avenue between Cornell Avenue and Stanford Avenues

Stanford between 11th Street and Fox Bridge Road will remain closed for utility relocations, with access to the street being maintained for local traffic only. The underpass on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets will also see intermittent lane restrictions, and a water main relocation will close the westbound lanes of the East Cook Street underpass between 9th and 11th.

Lane closures are also happening on southbound 5th Street between Broad Place and Iles Avenue and northbound 6th Street between Broad and Wellesley Avenue; both roads are reduced to three lanes each.

Starting Monday, the bridge carrying Churchill Road over the Jacksonville Branch will close south of Jefferson Street. The bridge will remain closed until Sept. 28.

Parking lanes and the sidewalks along Washington and 4th streets will also be closed through the end of May while the parking garage on those streets in demolished.