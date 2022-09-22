CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of construction projects will restrict or close two roads in Champaign on Friday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, a westbound lane of Clark Street will close between Neil and Randolph Streets in order to accommodate roofing operations on a nearby building. The closure is expected to be over by 1 p.m. the same day. Eastbound traffic will remain completely open and access will be maintained to local properties.

The other closure will not end the same day it starts and will last for a week. Anthony Drive is closing between Dale Drive and Dobbins Drive to allow for the construction of a new storm sewer for Interstate 74 Although access will be maintained to properties located within the closure, through traffic will not be allowed.

Drivers near the Anthony Drive closure are advised to pay close attention to traffic control devices and use an alternate route of travel when possible. A detour will be posted.