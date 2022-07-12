URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction has begun on Windsor Road in Urbana as part of a three-month-long resurfacing project.

The project began this week between Wright Street, which doubles as the city’s border with Champaign, and Race Street. It will include asphalt surface removal and replacement, new aggregate wedge shoulders, detector loop replacement and other related work. Completion is scheduled for Oct. 7.

The construction will result in intermittent lane closures for both eastbound and westbound lanes, but one lane of traffic will be open in each direction for the entire duration of the project. Signs are in place to indicate the construction area.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through the construction area.