CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A residential street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane starting next week as crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement.

Weather permitting, the southbound lane of Western Avenue will close between Chevy Chase Drive and Kirby Avenue on Monday. Western will become a one-way, northbound only road for the duration of the project, which will last through summer and almost all of fall. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 13.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

The Western Avenue project is part of the city’s larger 2022 Concrete Street Improvements Project, which is closing several lanes throughout the city.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel when possible, but if they must drive through the construction area, they are advised to proceed with caution, paying attention to signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. Drivers are also asked to avoid parking their cars near the construction area and in areas marked “No Parking.”