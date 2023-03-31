CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A portion of Clark Street will be staying closed a little longer than originally planned, the City of Champaign announced.

Clark between Prairie and State Streets has been closed since Monday in order to allow crews to install water service at 305 West Clark. The closure was planned to end on April 3, but officials said on Friday that the closure will be extended.

The new reopening date for Clark is now set for Friday, April 7.

Clark between Prairie and State will remain off limits to through traffic while access to local properties will continue to be maintained. Drivers are advised to avoid the closure by taking alternate routes.