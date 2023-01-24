CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People parking their cars on Charleston streets will need to be mindful of where they park over the next few days as the city activates its snow routes ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm.

Snow routes will be enacted on the following streets and blocks:

Grant Avenue from University Drive to 4th Street

Harrison Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street

Jackson Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street

Monroe Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street

6th Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

7th Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

10th Street from Monroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

11th Street from Manroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

It will be illegal to park on these blocks whenever snowfall exceeds two inches on the ground and after for a period of 12 hours. The 12-hour parking ban may be shortened if the Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements or the Police Chief determines snow removal efforts have been completed.

Anyone with questions can contact City Hall at 217-345-5650.