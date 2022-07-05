CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews from the City of Champaign are actively responding to a pavement failure in the southwest part of town.

The failure happened on Curtis Road near the intersection with Mattis Avenue, across from the Carle on Curtis hospital. The failure affects both lanes of eastbound Curtis, with a large crack and broken pavement stretching across the entire width of the road. Westbound Curtis is undamaged.

Driver are advised to avoid the area while crews make assessments and install traffic barriers. Crews on scene are telling drivers to slow down if they do approach the failure.