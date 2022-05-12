CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Thursday that a planned road construction project on the University of Illinois campus will not start on its previously-announced starting date and will be delayed.

The city originally planned to close southbound Fourth Street between Daniel Street and Armory Avenue on Monday to replace a water main beneath the road. However, city officials said just days before the closure was set to begin that southbound Fourth will no longer be closing on Monday. They have yet to name a new date when the project will begin.

The project is expected to take four months to complete.