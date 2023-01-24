CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal.

The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto Melinda. However, northbound traffic on Melinda will remain open and uninterrupted.

Access will be maintained to all properties. The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m.

The city said it appreciates the cooperation of motorists in the area and encouraged caution when traveling through work zones.