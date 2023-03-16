CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Champaign will have to drive a little slower on one street starting Thursday.

The city’s Public Works Engineering Transportation Section is lowering the speed limit on University Avenue between First and Wright Streets. Instead of driving a maximum of 35 miles per hour, people will now be limited to 30 miles per hour.

City officials said the change was made to make this stretch of University uniform with the rest of the street. University west of First Street already has a 30-mph speed limit while the City of Urbana recently lowered the speed limit on their side of Wright to 30 mph.

City crews will change speed limit signs between First and Wright on Thursday.