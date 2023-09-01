ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Cisco has died following a motorcycle crash in Argenta on Thursday.

The crash happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 48 and North Street. Illinois State Troopers said their investigation determined a car was stopped on North Street at a stop sign, then pulled into the intersection in front of a motorcycle, which hit the front of the car.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 74-year-old Ronald James Mohn by the coroner. Mohn was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner said Mohn died from traumatic head and neck injuries sustained in the crash.

The Illinois State Police are still investigating while the coroner is waiting on routine toxicology testing and an inquest.