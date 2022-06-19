CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of road and sewer repair projects will result in the closure of two streets in Charleston starting this week.

Concrete patching will begin on Tanglewood Drive to repair several failures in the street. To ensure the public’s safety, the street will be closed to all traffic between Shawnee and Tippecanoe Drives for three weeks, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to use Hawthorne Drive or 18th Street to get around the construction zone.

Crews will also be working on 4th Street in order to repair a sewer. This work will involve an extensive excavation, but will be completed in three to four working days, weather permitting. 4th Street will close to all traffic between Taylor and Pierce Avenues and drivers are asked to use one of the surrounding streets to get around the construction zone.

Anyone with questions can contact Charleston Public Works at 217-348-0824 or 217-345-5650.