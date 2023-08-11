CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Logan Street in Champaign has reopened after an emergency closure overnight.

The street was closed Thursday evening to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic between Market Street and Water Street. Small pieces of concrete were found to have fallen off the railroad viaduct on that block, causing concerns about the viaduct’s structural integrity.

City officials said that authorities from Canadian National Railroad have inspected the viaduct and found no outlying issues. They gave the ok for city staff to reopen the street and barricades are coming down now.