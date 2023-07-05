CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of a street near the University of Illinois campus will be closed for the next two weeks, the City of Champaign announced.

Healey Street will be closed starting Wednesday between Third Street and Fourth Street, weather permitting. The closure is so crews can work on the city’s Infrastructure Maintenance Project.

City officials advised everyone not to park on the street near the construction site or in areas that are posted “No Parking.”

The city encouraged everyone to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They said the contractor will attempt to complete construction activities as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to residents in the construction area.

City officials thanked everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.