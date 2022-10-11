CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement.

The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. This stretch of Western is currently serving as a one-lane, northbound-only street.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible, but if they must travel through this stretch of Western, they are asked to do so with caution. Drivers are further asked to pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours in the area, avoid parking on the street near the construction zone and avoid parking in areas marked “no parking.”

A and R Services, the contractor for this project, will attempt to complete construction activities as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience.