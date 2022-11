CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area.

Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. The closure will start on Monday and end on Friday.

Westbound University will be reduced to one lane for the entirety of Ameren’s work.