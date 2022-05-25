CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing an intersection in a Champaign residential neighborhood this week in order to replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement.

A and R Services will be closing the intersection of Princeton Drive and Western Avenue at 7 a.m. on Thursday, weather permitting. Work will continue until 5 p.m. on Friday, at which point the intersection will reopen.

Drivers in the area are advised to pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. They are also asked not to park on the street near the intersection or in areas that are marked “No Parking.”