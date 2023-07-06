CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in the Campustown neighborhood of Champaign will be closed for the next week, city officials said.

Chalmers Street closed between Fifth and Sixth Streets on Thursday as part of the city’s 2023 Infrastructure Maintenance Project. Weather permitting, the closure is expected to last one week.

Courtesy: City of Champaign

Officials advised drivers to use alternate routes during this project. They said the contractor will attempt to complete construction work as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to residents in the construction area.

The city thanked everyone for their cooperation and patience during this construction season.