CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Fifth Street in Champaign’s Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday to accommodate what the City of Champaign described as a “large delivery.”

The delivery will be taking place at a construction site at 411 East Green Street. The delivery will result in the closure of Fifth between John and Green Streets and will last from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local traffic will be allowed, with access being maintained from the intersection of Fifth and John.

An identical closure happened last week in this block of Fifth for the same purpose: to accommodate a large delivery to the construction site.

The City of Champaign said that it appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encouraged caution when traveling through this and other work zones.