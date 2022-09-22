CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads on the U of I campus will be closing throughout the day on Thursday ahead of the Fighting Illini football game at Memorial Stadium.

Kirby Avenue will be closing at 11 a.m. between First and Fourth Streets; this stretch of Kirby is located immediately south of the stadium. Two other streets around the stadium will be closing at 4 p.m.:

First Street between Stadium Drive and Kirby Avenue (immediately west of the stadium and Grange Grove)

Peabody Avenue between First and Fourth Streets (north of the stadium and the campus Activities and Recreation Center)

In addition, to these game day closures, construction on the U of I campus has lanes on two other streets closed: the northbound lane of Fourth Street between Armory Avenue and Daniel Street and the westbound lane of Armory between Fourth and Fifth Streets.