DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the benefits of this project will include a smoother road surface and improved safety for pedestrians

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction using crossovers, message signs, arrow boards, barrier walls and barricades. As a result, drivers should either consider using an alternate route of travel or allow for extra time to travel through the work zone in the event of delays.

Drivers who travel through the work zone are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The project is expected to last a little over one year and wrap up in November of 2023.