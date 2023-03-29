CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in rural Champaign County will be shut down for the next two months as crews repair a bridge over the Kaskaskia River.

Sadorus Road will be closing between County Roads 800N and 900N on April 3 to accommodate these repairs. The road will remain closed until June 1, with all traffic being kept off the bridge.

Landowners with property within the construction zone will still have access to their property, but are advised to drive with extreme caution while in the work zone. All other traffic should avoid the construction area. There will be no marked detour, however.

Drivers are advised to obey all signs and barricades.