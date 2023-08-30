Update at 2:30 p.m.

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said eastbound Interstate 74 is expected to remain shut down for two more hours after a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Officials said that around 7:49 a.m., a semi-truck rear ended another near Oakwood. The driver was killed in the crash while the other driver reported only minor injuries.

State Police added that a third vehicle was involved in the crash, but they revealed no details about the damage or condition of the person inside.

Eastbound traffic is still being diverted off the highway at Illinois Route 49. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story