CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Bradley Avenue in Champaign will be closing for two months next week as part of the City of Champaign’s Bradley Avenue Improvements Project.

Bradley will close between Staley Road and Bluegrass Lane in order to allow construction crews to begin reconstruction of the road surface. Through traffic will not be allowed between these roads. The intersection of Bradley and Bluegrass will remain open and accessible from the east and traffic on Staley Road will not be affected.

Construction on this part of Bradley is expected to be complete by Aug. 5.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel when possible. If alternate routes are not possible, drivers are asked to drive cautiously in and around the work zone, paying close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. Drivers are also asked not to park near the construction zone or in areas that are marked “No Parking.”